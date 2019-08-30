The power phone built for the new work tribe: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ launched in Pakistan

Karachi: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled their latest Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ at a launch event in Karachi, a powerful device built for powerful users. Galaxy Note10 is engineered for the modern lifestyle, reflecting the need of users to make the most out of every moment. Combining impeccable camera, performance and productivity tools, with a sleek and slim design, and a dynamic AMOLED display, the Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ offer users a smartphone experience that’s unparalleled.

“Samsung is committed towards creating meaningful innovations for a better and new mobile experience for its consumers,” said Mr. Roy, MD, Samsung Electronics Pakistan speaking at the launch ceremony. “The Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ is built for new era of mobile productivity and for this we have made our devices extremely powerful, versatile and seamlessly connected. It is a smartphone that can do anything and is designed for people who want to do everything.”

The launch ceremony was attended by influencers from all walks of life. Guests at the event got to experience the amazing new features Samsung has introduced with the launch of Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ in the form of exquisite experience zones.

Galaxy Note10 is engineered for multidimensional users to bring their new ideas to life with powerful productivity, performance, design and creativity tools in the palm of their hands.****