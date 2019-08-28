Beijing reaffirms its full support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China Central Military Commission (CMC) Vice Chairman General Xu Qiliang has conveyed to Prime Minister Imran Khan the reaffirmation of China’s “full support to Pakistan, particularly at this crucial juncture”.

Underscoring the importance of the time-tested China-Pakistan strategic partnership, he conveyed the Chinese leadership’s commitment to the time-honoured tradition of both countries supporting each other on issues of core national interest on Tuesday.

Gen Xu is leading a high level delegation to Pakistan to discuss issues of mutual interest for Pakistan and China, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between nuclear-equipped Pakistan and India following the latter’s scrapping of Article 370 — which granted occupied Kashmir a special autonomy.

Gen Xu conveyed the cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping, as well as that of Premier Li Keqiang, and reiterated Beijing’s resolve to work for further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a broad range of areas.

Xu underlined that the South Asia region needed stability and economic development and resolution of outstanding disputes and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in advancing those goals.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Khan underlined the unique quality of the time-tested, Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, describing it as an “anchor for peace and stability in the region and beyond”.

The Prime Minister thanked China for supporting Pakistan’s approach to the UNSC, following India’s unilateral and illegal actions and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, it was agreed that Pakistan and China would continue to closely consult and coordinate for the promotion of peace and stability in the region and maintenance of strategic balance. The Prime Minister highlighted India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, the continuing indefensible lockdown of millions of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir for three weeks, the dire human rights and the humanitarian situation there, and the threat to peace and security posed by India’s actions.

The Prime Minister also underlined that India could stage a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from its crimes.

He reiterated that the curfew in held Kashmir must be immediately lifted and the international human rights NGOs be allowed to visit held Kashmir to have an objective assessment of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding there.

The Prime Minister also underscored that the brutal suppression of human rights in held Kashmir had the potential to spark a wave of extremism and India’s reckless actions could destabilize the region immeasurably.