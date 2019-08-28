close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Bilawal wants Zardari shifted to hospital

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed concern over not shifting his ailing father and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari to hospital and warned that if anything happened to him then the government will be responsible for it. Bilawal tweeted that Zardari was being kept in jail without conviction in any case. “Government doctors have advised that he be taken to hospital but the government is refusing. We are going to the court. If anything happens to him, the government will be responsible,” said Bilawal. The PPP chairman had visited Zardari and his aunt Faryal Talpur at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi on Monday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story