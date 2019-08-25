PCB to organise workshops for umpires from today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising the 2019 edition of the annual workshops for umpires and match referees in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi today.

The purpose of these workshops — which run from August 25 till September 8 — is to bring the match officials across the country up to date with the latest laws of the game, PCB domestic playing conditions, codes of conduct and clothing equipment regulations.

The workshops in Lahore and Rawalpindi will include all PCB panel umpires and match referees and will be conducted by ICC International Panel umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob. The workshop in Karachi would be conducted by Ahsan Raza and Bilal Qureshi, the umpires and referees manager for the PCB.

PCB Domestic Cricket Director Haroon Rashid said here on Saturday: “These workshops are held annually with the aim of bringing match officials across the country up to date with the latest playing conditions. They provide an opportunity to the match officials to interact with the leading international umpires who possess knowledge and invaluable experience of handling the pressures of international cricket.

At present we have a good crop of budding umpires and match referees and it is vital to groom them further ahead of a hectic domestic season. “”The workshops are vital for the growth of the match officials to ensure competitive cricket is played in its true spirit,” said PCB official.