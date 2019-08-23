close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Gold further down Rs200/tola

Business

August 23, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices dropped by Rs200/tola in the local market on Thursday. According to the rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices decreased to Rs87,900/tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs75,360.

In the international market, gold price dropped by $4/ounce to $1,496/ounce. Jewellers said price in the local market was still traded lower by Rs2,000/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market.

