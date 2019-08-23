Gold further down Rs200/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices dropped by Rs200/tola in the local market on Thursday. According to the rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices decreased to Rs87,900/tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs75,360.
In the international market, gold price dropped by $4/ounce to $1,496/ounce. Jewellers said price in the local market was still traded lower by Rs2,000/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Gold prices dropped by Rs200/tola in the local market on Thursday. According to the rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices decreased to Rs87,900/tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs172 to Rs75,360.
In the international market, gold price dropped by $4/ounce to $1,496/ounce. Jewellers said price in the local market was still traded lower by Rs2,000/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market.