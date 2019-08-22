No-deal Brexit seems ‘most likely’ scenario: French presidency

PARIS: A no-deal Brexit seems the most likely scenario for Britain´s departure from the European Union, a French presidential aide said Wednesday, a day before Boris Johnson visits Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, rejected Johnson´s demand that the so-called “backstop” mechanism to avoid border checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland be scrapped. And he also contradicted Johnson´s claim that if Britain leaves the EU without a deal it would not have to pay a Â£39 billion ($47 billion, 43 billion euro) divorce bill that has already been negotiated. “The scenario that is becoming the most likely is one of no deal,” the official said ahead of the first meeting between Macron and Johnson since the British premier took office a month ago. “The idea of saying ´there´s not a deal, so I won´t pay´ does not work,” the official said. “We cannot imagine that a country like the UK would back out of an international commitment. The official added: “There´s no magic wand that makes this bill disappear.”