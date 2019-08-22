Poor labourer appeals to CM, philanthropists for help

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: A poor man has appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and philanthropists to help him in the treatment of the kidney-related problem.
Zahid Bacha, a resident of Shergarh, is a poor labourer with a family comprising wife, son and four daughters. He said that he was unable to earn a livelihood due to his problem, adding, he spent all his savings on his treatment. “I regularly visit the hospital in Peshawar for dialysis but sometimes I miss check-up due to the financial crisis,” he said. Zahid Bacha can be approached at cell phone 03469312614.
