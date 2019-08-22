Partly cloudy forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City on Wednesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met Office said that weak seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are cut off. Met official predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.
