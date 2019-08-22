close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City on Wednesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met Office said that weak seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are cut off. Met official predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

