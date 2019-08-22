Scholarships announced for Balochistan, ex-FATA students

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Phase-II of the scholarships for the students of Balochistan and ex-FATA for postgraduate and undergraduate studies in all disciplines. The scholarships are offered for the academic year 2019-20 in all areas of studies/disciplines under the project entitled ‘Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-II).’ Applications are invited from outstanding students from Balochistan and erstwhile FATA who intend to pursue postgraduate studies (MS/M.Phil Programme) from HEC recognised local universities/degree awarding institutions.