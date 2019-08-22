Scholarships announced for Balochistan, ex-FATA students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Phase-II of the scholarships for the students of Balochistan and ex-FATA for postgraduate and undergraduate studies in all disciplines. The scholarships are offered for the academic year 2019-20 in all areas of studies/disciplines under the project entitled ‘Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-II).’ Applications are invited from outstanding students from Balochistan and erstwhile FATA who intend to pursue postgraduate studies (MS/M.Phil Programme) from HEC recognised local universities/degree awarding institutions.
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Phase-II of the scholarships for the students of Balochistan and ex-FATA for postgraduate and undergraduate studies in all disciplines. The scholarships are offered for the academic year 2019-20 in all areas of studies/disciplines under the project entitled ‘Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan and FATA (Phase-II).’ Applications are invited from outstanding students from Balochistan and erstwhile FATA who intend to pursue postgraduate studies (MS/M.Phil Programme) from HEC recognised local universities/degree awarding institutions.