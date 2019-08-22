China says Gen Bajwa extraordinary leader of Pak Army

BEIJING: China, while praising the appointment of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as Chief of the Army Staff for the second term, said on Wednesday Gen Bajwa is an extraordinary leader of the Pakistan Army.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang while commenting on the appointment of General Bajwa for the second term said, “We noticed this decision by Pakistani government. General Bajwa is an extraordinary leader of Pakistan Army. He is old friend of Chinese government and the Chinese army.”

The spokesperson said General Bajwa has made positive contributions to further development of China-Pakistan relations. “We believe under his leadership Pakistan Army will continue to make contributions for upholding Pakistan sovereignty and security interests and regional peace and stability,” said the spokesperson.