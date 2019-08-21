Holder, Dottin dominate CWI awards

KINGSTON: Jason Holder was the biggest winner at the West Indies Players’ Association/Cricket West Indies annual awards night held on Monday (August 19) in Antigua, scooping up the Player of the Year as well as the Test Player of the Year awards.

Deandra Dottin was the leading award-winner among the women cricketers of West Indies. Shai Hope was named the ODI Player of the Year for a second successive time while seam-bowling allrounder Keemo Paul was recognised as the T20 Player of the Year.

List of award winners: Test player of the year: Jason Holder. ODI player of the year: Shai Hope

T20 player of the year: Keemo Paul.

Emerging player of the year: Oshane Thomas

Women’s T20I player of the year: Deandra Dotin

Women’s ODI player of the year: Deandra Dottin

First-class team of the year: Guyana

Championship player of the year: Rakheem Cornwall

Super 50 Player of the year: Yanick Ottley

Caribbean T20 player of the year: Andre Russell

Under-19 player of the year: Joshua Bishop

Under-19 team of the year: Trinidad & Tobago

Umpire of the year: Joel Wilson.

Allrounder Deandra Dottin also won big, securing the women’s T20 and ODI Player of the Year awards.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old tearaway Oshane Thomas was named the Emerging Player of the Year. Performances between April 2018 and March 2019 were taken into consideration.

In February this year, Holder became the first West Indies player to become the top-ranked Test allrounder since Sir Garry Sobers in 1974 and claimed 778 rating points, the highest by any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh in 2001. In January, Holder had made an unbeaten 202 - the third-highest score batting at No. 8 or lower in Test cricket - against England in front of his home crowd in Barbados. Holder hit 565 runs in eight Test matches and claimed 40 wickets, including four five-wicket hauls, during the period. Hope amassed 757 runs in 15 innings in ODI cricket at an average of 63.08, including three hundreds and three fifties, during the period.