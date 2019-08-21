Punjab Talent Hunt Soccer kicks off today

LAHORE Punjab Talent-Hunt Football Championship will be kicked off here on Wednesday. Teams from all 9 divisions of Punjab have reached Lahore to feature in the event being held under the auspices of Punjab Football Association.

The participating teams have been divided into 3 groups and the final match of the championship will be played on August 25. On first day three matches will be played. These are between Gujranwala United FC and DG Khan Desert FC; Faisalabad Layal FC and Multan Zakriya FC; Lahore Kings FC and Sahiwal Strong FC.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the first phase of the championship, inter-district matches were played between all 36 districts of Punjab in their concerned divisions, talented players were selected to form 9 divisional teams.

Vice President of Punjab FA Rana Shaukat has said that real young football talent from all over the province has come in front through this event which will prove an asset for the future of Pakistan’s football.

Matches of Punjab Football Championship will be played at 3 grounds in Lahore including Fame football ground Model Town, City Sports Complex Gulberg and Jallo Football Ground.