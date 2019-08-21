CDA starts work on Islamabad Highway today

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start improvement of Islamabad Highway from Koral to Rawat section from today (Wednesday).

From its own sources CDA will start work on improvement of protected U-turns around PWD

and Pakistan Town. This was decided in a meeting presided over by the CDA chairman on Tuesday which was attended by CDA Engineering team and SSP traffic. The chairman directed that CDA engineering wing and traffic police should take a round of the area and propose interventions to be taken up on emergent basis for ease of traffic flow.

This is an interim arrangement to smooth traffic flow on this road. The interim arrangement including repair of the roads, removal of potholes especially on shoulders would be carried out to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Expressway. The civil works would be jointly carried out by the societies and CDA. Slip lanes for entrance and exit of PWD and Pakistan Town would be provided while widening of U-Turn at PWD signal will be also carried out to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow at these locations. The interim project will be concluded with support from housing projects in the vicinity along with CDA resources.