Library opens

Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Alhamra Director Athar Ali Khan inaugurated Alhamra Reference Library at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, on Tuesday.

The work of automation of Alhamra Reference Library has been completed and now the library houses almost 4,000 rare books on literature and culture in English, Urdu and 650 super hit drama scripts besides rare audio, video, gramophone recordings and classical music collections. Lahore Arts Council BOG Chairperson Ms Muneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra Reference Library would prove to be a centre of excellence for the students working in entertainment industry. “Our students could enhance their research experiences by using the new research centre’s special collection in the form of audio cassettes, Cds, press clippings and VHS tapes of various famous festivals, ghazals and dramas,” she added.