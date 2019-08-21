close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Library opens

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Alhamra Director Athar Ali Khan inaugurated Alhamra Reference Library at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, on Tuesday.

The work of automation of Alhamra Reference Library has been completed and now the library houses almost 4,000 rare books on literature and culture in English, Urdu and 650 super hit drama scripts besides rare audio, video, gramophone recordings and classical music collections. Lahore Arts Council BOG Chairperson Ms Muneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra Reference Library would prove to be a centre of excellence for the students working in entertainment industry. “Our students could enhance their research experiences by using the new research centre’s special collection in the form of audio cassettes, Cds, press clippings and VHS tapes of various famous festivals, ghazals and dramas,” she added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore