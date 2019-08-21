Exclusive driving experience of Honda Civic RS Turbo for media officials

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited organised the Civic RS Turbo 2019 test drive for leading media officials.

The purpose of this drive was to experience the Honda Civic RS Turbo’s comfortable drive and performance of its advanced 1.5L Turbo engine. They drove Civic RS Turbo from Lahore to Bhurban, Murree and then returned to Lahore via motorway to enjoy exceptional performance.

The 10th generation Civic driving experience was appreciated by everyone.What excited them most was the RS TURBO engine, which was introduced for the first time in Pakistan. Driving the RS Turbo category with new features was also an amazing experience for the participants. All officials appreciated the new features such as headlights with DRL, 17” alloy wheels, black leather interior with red lining and trunk spoiler along with push Start / smart entry, Remote Engine Starter & Rear entertainment system. They also admired the Civic’s RS technology with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Auto Brake Hold (ABH), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).

The participants enjoyed the driving and performance of Civic RS Turbo on an unforgettable journey.***