Rashakai Economic Zone termed milestone for KP uplift

Chinese team meets Mardan industrialists

By Mohammad Riaz Mayar

MARDAN: A delegation of the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) representatives on Monday said that the Rashakai Economic Zone would prove a milestone in the development and prosperity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and generate scores of employment opportunities for the youth and skilled manpower in the province.

During a visit to the Mardan Chamber Commerce and Industry (MCCI), the delegation comprising Chief Commercial Officer Sam Lee, Marketing Assistant Manager Sao Bin Xing and KP-EZDMC member said the project would usher in a new era of development in the area.

The delegation met MCCI President Zahir Shah and discussed with him various aspects of the project. The MCCI president informed the delegation about the lack of coordination and liaison between the industrialists and traders and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).

He told the delegation that due to this reason the industrialists and traders were unaware of this great project.

The chamber chief stressed the need for sharing more information with the industrialists on this vital project so they could get benefit from it.The MCCI president also told the delegation that the prices of the plots in the economic zone were too high and that the industrialists would not be able to acquire such expensive plots.

He suggested that the payment of the plots should be arranged in installments by evolving a procedure so that the maximum number of industrialists could get benefit from the project.The representatives of the CRBC and KP-EZDMC expressed optimism that the method and pricing of the plots would be rationalized for the industrialists.

The MCCI president thanked the delegation and said that a seminar should be arranged to provide maximum information to the business community and industrialists. The CRBC representatives welcomed the suggestion and said that it would be held next month.