Facilitation centres to be set up in hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Momin Agha and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhter Zaman for setting up facilitation centres in all government hospitals of Punjab.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said complaints of such patients who avail medical facilities through Zakat and Social Welfare Fund would be redressed on these centres.

These facilitation centers would be established in every outdoor department of Public hospital where staff of Bait-ul-Maal, Social Welfare as well as hospital staff will also perform duties, she said. She said these facilitation centres should be established within three days. All CEOs of public hospitals have been made duty-bound for setting up of these facilitation centres.

Providing relief to the destitute people is an integral part of the PTI government’s manifesto. PTI believes in taking practical measures instead of making tall claims. Staff will remain present on these facilitation centres round the clock and maintain the record of every patients and attendant.

All out resources are being utilised for providing best health care facilities to the people of the province, first year of the government has proved a great success, journey towards real change will remain continue, she added.

PMA: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much distressed over imposing of heavy fee on all diagnostic services at all the Punjab government hospitals. This move has put massive financial burden on poor patients visiting these government hospitals, it said.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that this is a barbaric act of the Punjab government which will add to the miseries of the poor masses. This brutality is not acceptable because health is a fundamental right of the people of Pakistan and you cannot deprive them of their rights. They have decided mercilessly to let the poor die without being diagnosed, he said.

According to the notification, the Punjab government will heavily charge on largely-performed tests, including Rs2, 500 for CT scan, Rs100 for ECG, Rs150 for ultrasound and Rs60 for X-Rays. The Punjab government also imposed Rs200 fee on the CBC test, Rs300 fee for— Liver Functioning Tests (LFTs), Rs400 for Coagulation Profile, Rs110 for RA Factor, Rs75 for anti HCV Screening, Rs220 for Fluid Routine Examination, Rs300 for HbsAg, Rs350 for HbAIC, Rs600 for Trop T, Rs250 for Lipid Profile, Rs900 for Thyroid Profile, Rs300 for PAP Smear, Rs700 for ABGs, Rs325 for Cardiac Enzymes, Rs110 for Serum Billirubin, Rs600 for H Pylori, Rs400 for Myco dot and similarly charges on many other test.

Saplings: Under the Prime Minister’s National Plantation Campaign University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani along with Deans, Directors and Chairmen of different departments planted a number of saplings in front of Allama Iqbal Hostel and Khadija Tul Kubra Hall here on Monday.

During this week a large number of saplings would be planted on all campuses of UVAS, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary School (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus to promote greenery and contribute to National Plantation Campaign.

Dean Faculty of Bio-Sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences and Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf while many professors, Directors and Chairman from different departments of UVAS were present on the occasion.

Earlier, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, UVAS faculty and staff observed a black day. They wore black armbands in protest against oppression and brutality of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people.

education: Chairman of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Ali Salman Siddique has said that no compromise will be made on quality of technical education provided by Tevta.

Ali Salman took briefing from different departments of Tevta here Monday. He added Tevta would provide training to students according to international standards. He directed the officers to focus on the need to update syllabus and teachers’ training. He said, “We must keep in mind the needs of international market as well as local market so that our students can benefit from large number of job opportunities across the world”.

We need to learn from models of China, Japan, Germany and many other countries who made progress in the field of technical education, he concluded.