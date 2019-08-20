close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

I-Day celebrations at UHS

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) jointly organised an event here at the varsity on Monday to celebrate Independence Day and launch monsoon tree plantation campaign.

University of Health Sciences former vice chancellor Maj Gen (R) Prof Muhammad Aslam gave a presentation on “Journey of Pakistan’. He said that Pakistan came into being with the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of Muslims. He added that the journey continues and the nation has yet to reach its destination.

He said every person must perform his duty with devotion and dedication which is the only way of survival of any country as a respectable entity among the comity of nations. University of Health Sciences VC Prof Javed Akram, PSIM Vice President Prof Sajid Abaidullah and PSIM Secretary Dr Somia Iqtidar also spoke on the occasion. At the end, dua was offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

