TOKYO 2020 GAMES: France win triathlon mixed relay test event

TOKYO: France won a thrilling mixed triathlon test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Sunday, which passed off as planned in a welcome boost for organisers after difficulties with high temperatures and water pollution.

The swimming leg of the paratriathlon on Saturday was scrapped after water tests showed levels of e-coli bacteria more than double the acceptable standard and the running section of a women’s test event on Thursday was curtailed in blistering temperatures, with French athlete Cassandre Beaugrand treated for heatstroke.

The mixed relay, a new event for Tokyo 2020 involving two men and two women, was won by France in a photo finish from Great Britain after a nail-biting final sprint.

Dorian Connix chased down Alex Yee on the final straight despite being behind for most of the race and breasted the tape fractionally ahead of his British competitor. A powerful United States team came third.

The format is much shorter than the individual race with each athlete completing a 300 metre swim, a 7.4 kilometre cycle and a 2km run before handing off to a teammate, making it less demanding in hot weather.

Battling the heat of the sweltering summer has become the main challenge for Tokyo 2020 organisers.