Govt’s performance report launched: PTI govt reformed institutions in first year, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: After daring political and economic challenges, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Sunday came out with its first ever yearly performance report showing advancement in different sectors and dispensing hopes to masses of good days ahead.

During its first year in power completing on Sunday (August 18), the government came across the major issues of cleansing society of corruption, economic revival, trade, energy production, poverty alleviation, accommodation and financial assistance to the poor, revenue collection and above all the Kashmir issue.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan along with Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque, Adviser on Media Affairs Yousaf Baig Mirza, PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi and Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir formally launched the report at the PM Secretariat here.

According to the report, the Board of Investment (BoI) held its board’s 8th and Board of Approvals’ 4th meeting, headed by Prime Minister Khan, which granted approval to the first China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Rashakai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The BoI also processed firm approval of five SEZs in Punjab, and okayed two SEZs in Balochistan, two in Punjab and one in Sindh, which would be notified after completing codal formalities.

Due to effective policies, Pakistan’s ranking in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index had improved from 147th in 2018 to 136th in 2019, which is expected to further improve several places in the next report. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected Rs 234 billion taxes during the month of July by its IR-Operations Wing against the target of Rs 236 billion which was 99.2 per cent of the assigned target. The collection of IR domestic taxes in July 2019 has shown an increase of 60 per cent compared to collection of July 2018. After the government created awareness among the masses about filing returns to fulfill national duty, the filing of incomereturns for the tax year 2018 had reached the total number of 2,404,371 as compared to 1,486,756 returns filed for the tax year 2017 indicating a growth of 62 per cent over the last year.

During the fiscal year 2018-19, the number of new tax payers, who filed returns of income tax, stood at 348,140 as compared to 146,096 filed during 2017-18 registering an increase of 137 per cent.

During the period under review, the Power Division of the Energy Ministry took a number of initiatives to bring reforms and achieve self-reliance in electricity. Under the anti-theft drive, the power distribution companies registered 5,318 first information reports against the power pilferers and recovered Rs 1368 million from them.

The division drafted a new Renewable Energy Policy 2019 and circulated to all stakeholders for their input, which contained a proposal of increasing share of renewable energy to 20 per cent by 2025 and further to 30 per cent by 2030.

The National Internal Security Committee (NISC) and National Intelligence Committee (NIC) were established to assist the Ministry of Interior in critical areas of internal security. The ministry revitalised National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and constituted an Executive Committee under National Coordinator, Nacta.

Besides, it introduced on-line and electronic visa regime for 175 countries in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to attract investors and tourists.Federal, provincial and border committees were formed to curb money laundering and terrorism financing.

Under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, the government prepared a vision document — National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) — for steering different initiatives aimed at socio-economic development of youth. The NYDF focused on empowering youth socially, economically and politically based on six thematic areas — including mainstreaming marginalized youth, employment and economic empowerment, civic engagement, social protection, health and wellbeing, youth-focused institutional reforms.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication launched projects to provide voice and broadband services in areas of North and South Waziristan, Frontier Region (FR) Bannu, Lakki, Tank, Dadu, Hyderabad and Bahawalpur districts, to benefit approximately 6.5 million population.

Besides, as many as 40 unserved tehsils and towns are being connected with 900km optical fiber cable covering Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram & FR (Peshawar) areas.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting remained vigilant throughout the first year of the government in promoting the policies and reforms, besides countering negative propaganda against the government and the country in national and international media.

The major achievements include establishment of Commission on Right of Access to Information, rationalisation of advertisement rates of electronic media (60 per cent reduction from previously enforced rates), allocation and clearing of liabilities of Rs 1.5 billion to address longstanding issue of pensioners’ payments in Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Associated Press of Pakistan, formulation of new draft Advertisement Policy, starting process of establishing Media University, creation of Communication Media Cell at Press Information Department for building national narrative building, expansion of Social Media Cell with increased coverage through registering record number of new followers on Twitter, Instagram and other handles.

The Aviation Division launched the Policy-2019 and issued Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) Licence for promotion of tourism and regional connectivity.

The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled several attempts of money laundering and saved around Rs 263 million from going abroad illegally. The ASF also thwarted smuggling bids of 53.4139 kilograms worth Rs 343 million gold and seized 285 kilograms drugs of all kind besides confiscating four litters liquid Ice heroin.

The Ministry of Law and Justice successfully drafted public friendly laws to ensure speedy, inexpensive and efficient access to justice.

Besides, the President of Pakistan promulgated Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance, 2019; Asset Declaration Ordinance, 2019; Asset Declaration (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019; Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Ordinance, 2019; Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance; 2019, National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019; Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Ordinance, 2019; and Recovery of Mortgaged-backed Security Ordinance, 2019.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs printed seamen’s service cards, which were not being prepared for the last two years due to unavailability of required hardware and software at the National Database Registration Authority. The task was assigned to the Karachi Port Trust, which in collaboration with Nadra established the facility and printed cards for the seafarers, enabling to board ships.

The Ministry of National Health Services remained steadfast in taking steps to uplift health status of the country and made significant progress during last one year by devising comprehensive strategies and starting implementation to improve health of all Pakistanis.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, as many as two million families have been enrolled from 42 districts of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gillgit-Baltistan, merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Ministry of Food Security and Research constituted a task force to identify the issues in agriculture and food security, and chalked out a plan to overcome the hurdles in productivity enhancement and agriculture exports.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved the projects and the Prime Minister would inaugurate the same soon.The Ministry of Housing and Works initiated the PTI government’s flagship project “Naya Pakistan Housing Programme” to provide residential units to homeless citizens at affordable rates.

The Ministry of Finance made concerted efforts for achieving economic sustainability and inclusive growth. It successfully negotiated with International Monetary Fund for Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme of about $6 billion, which would not only support the balance of payment but also strengthen the market confidence.

Expressing confidence in the government policies, Pakistani workers living abroad sent remittances that surpassed the target of $ 21.2 billion in FY2019 which showed increased by 9.68 percent as compared to the corresponding year’s $ 21.841 billion.

The Ministry of Railways through special initiatives managed to generate additional revenue of Rs10 billion that helped in reducing its annual deficit by Rs 4 billion and an absorption of Rs 6 billion additional bill in respect of increased cost of the fuel as well as of pay and pension bill.

The Ministry of Privatisation revived the privatization programme for economic development with focus on retirement of debt and poverty alleviation. The Privatisation Commission (PC) is actively implementing New Privatisation Programme, under which eight entities are in active list (expected completion time of one and a half years); and 41 entities in Phase II (expected completion time of four years).

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training reconstituted the National Curriculum Council (NCC) with key focus on moving towards single curriculum throughout the country. The NCC would develop Single National Curriculum (SNC) in three phases.

The Ministry of Water Resources performed groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam project for which the government allocated sufficient funds in the PSDP. It also attained ever highest hydel production of 8,158 megawatt electricity, which was being added in the national grid since July 31, 2019, besides resolving the longstanding issue of payment of water use charges to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government after the approval of Economic Coordination Committee. The Textile Division devised an effective strategy to increase textile sector exports, which witnessed decline in 2018-19. However, in terms of quantities the exports increased significantly. Knit and woven garments and bed-wear witnessed increased by 6.92 per cent, 3.03 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively.

The Petroleum Division of the Energy Ministry managed to increased import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at a lower cost and ensured provision of uninterrupted gas to all category consumers. It launched a countrywide ant-theft campaign and removed more than 30,000 illegal connections.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked to further strengthen Pakistan’s ties with international community after Prime Minister Khan introduced the “Naya Pakistan” to the world with confidence and clarity, who personally met several world leaders; pursued vision of “peaceful neighbourhood” based on principles and core interests.

The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level, apprising the world about plight of people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where brutal Indian forces were committing massive human rights violations.

The Ministry of Postal Services stood out with 70 per cent increase in its revenue amounting to Rs 7.25 billion and Rs 1 billion saving from existing resources in one year.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony managed to increase the country’s Hajj quota from 184,210 to 200,000 pilgrims in 20l9, enabling more Pakistanis to perform Hajj.

The Ministry of Human Rights prepared and introduced the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018 in the National Assembly on December 21, which was with the standing committee concerned.

During the period, the National Security Division held six meetings of National Security Committee (NSC) to deliberate on the issues of national importance, including security, Gilgit-Baltistan constitutional reforms, use of cluster bombs by Indian forces against civilian population along the (Line of Control (LoC) in Neelum Valley, and response strategy after the Indian government revoked Article 370.

The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination generated Rs 19.936 million revenue and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar in the field of tourism and business.

The Economic Affairs Division disbursed $10,186 million, including loans of $ 9,856 million and grants of $ 330 million from various financial sources. Of which, disbursement from multilateral sources were $ 2,112 million, bilateral sources $ 1,977 million, borrowing from foreign commercial banks $ 4,098 million and State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) deposit form China were $ 2,000 million.

These finances were helpful to finance development projects, repay outstanding external loans, improve balance of payments position and provide budgetary support.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control launched first National Anti-Narcotics Policy 2019 which gives roadmap for effectively addressing the three aspects of counter narcotics paradigm namely, drug demand reduction, drug supply reduction and international cooperation.

The Ministry of Climate Change initiated the “Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme” in September, 2018.

The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division launched the Ehsas programme, which was a unique initiative of the government because of its scale, multi-sectoral character, breadth and depth, process of formulation, governance and integrity policy, institutional arrangements and funding.

The Ministry of Industries and Production intended to create 10 million jobs and 7 per cent growth rate by 2023 and working to formulate a National Small and Media Enterprises Policy.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) helped a large number of Pakistani expatriates in getting their dues clear from foreign employers, besides it made recoveries of Rs 567.48 million for overseas Pakistanis from their employers abroad.