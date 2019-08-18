close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

70 outlaws held in Hangu

Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

HANGU: The police claimed to have arrested 70 outlaws and seized arms and drugs from them during week-long search and strike operation in the district.

Briefing reporters here on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Asad Zubair said that the police rounded up 70 outlaws, including Matiur Rehman, Bilal and M Rafique, wanted for various crimes.

He said the arms included four Kalashnikovs, 26 pistols, seven rifles, hand-grenade, 722 cartridges, 22 magazines.

