‘Social media hate mongers to be put in jail’

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana has ordered the monitoring of social media activities of banned outfits and people included in the list of Fourth Schedule, said a press statement issued from the office of CPO.

The CPO Rawalpindi directed to arrest and register cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act, against those involved in the uploading hate-literature or such a material causing unrest among the people belonging to different schools of thought.

City Police Officer DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana chaired a meeting on Saturday regarding security arrangements being taken during Muharram-ul-Haram. SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Mohammad Faisal, SP Pothohar Division Syed Ali, SP Rawal Division Akram Khan Niazi along with other concerned officers attended the meeting. While addressing the meeting, the CPO said that the law enforcement agencies have received information that during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, banned terrorist actors and the people included in forth schedule could create problems during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram. The CPO Rawalpindi said that anti-social elements use social media too easily for the completion of their unholy ambitions; thus their negative activities on social media spread like fire in a society that puts social peace at a stake.