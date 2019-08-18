Girl gang-raped in Okara

OKARA: A girl was gang-raped at Muzaffar Colony on Saturday.

The daughter of Ali Nawaz was on her way when accused Ahsan, Hassam and Bilal allegedly abducted her and took her to a workshop at Octroi Post No 7 where they raped her. B-Division police have registered a case.

DISPENSER HELD: DHO Dr Syed Sajjad Gilani on Saturday raided the Basic Health Centre and caught a dispenser for injecting animals’ injections to human beings.

The DHO raided the BHU of Rohela Tejeka village and arrested dispenser Maqsood Ahmad for injecting animals’ injections to human beings, which was reportedly one of the major reasons of spreading hepatitis in the area. Police have registered a case. —Correspondent