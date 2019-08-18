Registration of 50 NGOs cancelled

FAISALABAD: The Social Welfare Department has cancelled the registration of over 50 Non-Governmental organisations (NGOs) in the district.

According to official source here on Saturday, after cancellation of registration, these NGOs could not continue their function in future. Office bearers of these NGOs were served notices several times for renewal of registration and annual audit but no one contact with the department, sources added.

11 POs arrested: Police have arrested 11 proclaimed offenders (POs) here. The police also recovered eight pistols and one gun from them. The police also seized 3.255kg charas and 92 litres liquor from the possession of drug traffickers.