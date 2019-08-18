close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

Two killed as car runs over pedestrians

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

MINGORA: Two persons were crushed to death and four others sustained injuries when a speedy car ran over pedestrians in Barikot tehsil of Swat district on Saturday, official sources said. They said the driver lost control over the steering in Barikot and ran over the pedestrians in Maniyar area. As a result, two persons identified as Salman and Mushtaq Rasheed were killed on the spot while Fawad Ali, Rahmatullah, Aqal Saidan and Faheem Ali Shah were wounded. The injured were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted in Akhun Killay in Kabal tehsil while he was repairing electricity wires.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar