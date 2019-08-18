Imran welcomes UN’s move to discuss Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to discuss tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir, a day after India slammed the rare meeting.

Tensions have soared since India earlier this month stripped occupied Kashmir of its autonomy, sparking calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene on the decades-old issue.

“I welcome the UNSC meeting to discuss the serious situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”, Khan tweeted after Friday’s talks in New York, the first to focus on the Himalayan region since 1971.

“Addressing the suffering of the Kashmiri people & ensuring resolution of the dispute is the responsibility of this world body”, he said.

New Delhi’s ambassador to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, expressed annoyance over the council talks on Friday, as India has always maintained the Kashmir issue can only be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump, who spoke to Khan on Friday, has urged the nuclear-armed rivals to return to the negotiating table.