Thai anti-corruption official accused of hiding millions in assets

BANGKOK: A top anti-corruption official in Thailand has been accused of concealing millions of dollars in assets including an upscale London apartment, according to the agency tasked with tackling endemic graft in the kingdom. National Anti-Corruption Commission deputy secretary Prayat Puangjumpa amassed several undeclared assets in his wife´s name, among them a $6.9 million apartment in the British capital´s Kensington neighbourhood, the agency said. “He intended not to disclose six items belonging to his wife,” NACC spokesman Worawit Sukboon said Thursday. The remaining assets were worth a total of $400,000, according to a nine-month investigation by the commission, which said it will ask the attorney general to indict Prayat.