PIMS treats over 450 accidents cases during Eid holidays

Islamabad: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has provided treatment to over 450 patients who reached emergency department of the hospital after receiving injuries due to road traffic accidents during Eid holidays.

More than 450 patients suffering from various injuries in road traffic accidents involving motorcycles or motorcars reached PIMS during Eid holidays of which nearly 150 received injuries on face, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’.

He said the hospital received well over 2600 patients with gastrointestinal problems at its emergency department during Eid holidays. The hospital also received as many as 130 children with different kinds of injuries while over 150 child patients with stomach related disorders reported at the hospital during the holidays, he said.

Dr. Khawaja added as many as four patients suffering from dengue fever were given treatment at the emergency department of the hospital while six suspected patients also reported at the hospital emergency during holidays.

He said it is alarming that a single hospital, PIMS, received nearly 100 patients per day on average involving RTA. Most of the RTA cases were because of involvement of motorcyclists and the victims were either motorcyclists or the passers-by hit by them.

‘The News’ has learnt that the motorcyclists while over speeding or performing the stunt of riding motorcycles with the front wheels off the road (wheelie) on Independence Day caused a good number of accidents putting their own as well as people’s lives at stake.

To minimize the losses due to RTA, there is a need to create awareness among public particularly youth to sensitize them on importance of abiding by the traffic laws, said Dr. Khawaja.