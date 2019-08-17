Met office forecasts scattered rain across country

LAHORE: Scattered rainfall was reported in parts of Lahore on Friday while Met office has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are approaching upper and central parts of the country, while weak monsoon currents in southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that rains, wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

On Friday, rains, wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions and Islamabad while at isolated places in Peshawar, Malakand, Makran Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Chakwal 35mm, Noorpur Thal 30, Joharabad 25, Attock 22, Islamabad (A/P 18, Saidpur 13, ZP 06, Golra 02), Sialkot (A/P 17), Gujranwala 13, Sargodha 12, Jhang 11, Okara 08, Faisalabad 07, Hafizabad, Narowal 06, Kasur 02, Multan, Gujrat, MB Din 01, Cherat 19, Peshawar 09, Chitral, Dir, Malam Jabba 02, Takhtbai 01, Lasbella 08, Garhi Dupatta 05 and Astore 01.

Friday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 34.8°C and minimum was 27.6°C.