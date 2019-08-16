Three killed in D I Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed and as many injured in separate gunfire and road accidents in the district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that Madaal Bhittani allegedly shot dead Hazratullah over a woman-related issue at the Iqbal Family Park in Dhapanwala. After committing the murder, the accused fled the scene while his brother, Rehmatullah, lodged the case against the accused at the Cantonment Police Station.

In another incident, Azizullah Baloch was allegedly gunned down by Motabar Khan, Saifullah and Akram over a woman-related dispute near Government Middle School in Talgi.

Ghulam Muhammad, brother of the slain person, got registered the case against the accused at Nawaz Shaheed Police Station. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist identified as Ihsanullah, 17, in a head-on collision with another motorcycle fell on the road and was later crushed to death by an oil-tanker near Hidayat Bridge on Chashma Road.

His other companion Hameedullah and another bike-rider Altaf were wounded. The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital. Likewise, Inayat Khan was heading to Tank when he lost control over the steering due to overspeeding and the car overturned near Puta on the Tank Road, leaving him injured.

The injured was shifted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.