‘Govt has sold out Kashmir’

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab information secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari has alleged that Imran government has sold out Kashmir issue and the continuous statements by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were an open confession of that.

In a statement on Thursday in connection with the Black Day on Kashmir situation, Azma Zahid Bukhari expressed sorrow that it was only because of the secret compromise on Kashmir issue by Imran government that India dared to blatantly change the internationally disputed and constitutionally recognised status of Kashmir which none of the Indian governments over the past 73 years had dared.

She said the diplomacy of the PTI government had proved biggest failure in history and left Pakistan literally alone in the community of world on the vital Kashmir issue.

She alleged that those who had been raising slogans calling the friends of Modi as traitors were now paving way for Modi to annex Kashmir. She warned that Indian occupation of Kashmir would not last long and Delhi would soon fail to suppress Kashmiris freedom struggle with military force.