Pakistan to continue moral support to Kashmiris: Qadari

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Religious Affairs, Noorul Haq Qadari, while addressing a ceremony in connection with Independence and Kashmir Solidarity Day in Makka Al Makarma on Wednesday, said that Pakistan would continue moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination.

The minister said that slogan of freedom of Occupied Kashmir has become voice of every Kashmiri, and they would continue to get political and diplomatic support from Pakistan and its people.

He maintained that India could not change demography and international status of Kashmir with its unconstitutional and illegal acts calling upon the international community, including the United Nations of violation of human rights in occupied and continuous lockdown of the territory.

Talking about Haj arrangements made for Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, he said the Haj operation has been highly successful and unprecedented.

He said that there were no major complaints regarding arrangements. However, complaints against two Makatib out of 47 Makatib reserved for Pakistanis were received. "We have taken notice of complaints and have initiated necessary action," the minister said adding number of Pakistani pilgrims this year has been highest in the history, but best arrangements were made for them.