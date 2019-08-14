Accidents claim seven lives in Swat, Haripur

MINGORA/HARIPUR: Five persons, including three women, were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday, sources said.

They said the tourists from Mardan were on way to Malam Jabba for a picnic when their jeep plunged into a ravine near Katora.

Two persons identified as Ihsan Ali and Ibrahim died on the spot.

Eight others, including Amir Nawaz, Sajjad Ali, Amir Akbar, Irfan, Basit Ali, Ghulam Nabi, Shahid Ali and Farhad Ali were wounded.

Meanwhile, a family was heading to Buner from Swat in a car when the vehicle fell into a ravine.

Three women, whose identity could not be established, were killed on the spot while five others, including two children, sustained injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital. Also, three persons were killed when two motorbikes collided head-on in Khanpur, police said. The cause of the fatal accident was stated to be overspeeding, the police added. They said Faisal Mehmood and Amir Hamza were on the way to their village on a motorcycle when it collided head-on with another motorbike. As a result, all three bike riders were injured. The police and rescue workers shifted them to Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.