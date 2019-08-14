Another case registered against KE top officials over electrocution death

A couple of days after the police booked top officials of K-Electric (KE) over deaths of three friends in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) due to electrocution, another case has been registered against the power utility’s high-ups over another electrocution in the city.

An FIR No 348/19 under the sections 322 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against KE officials, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Moonis Alvi and Baldia Town General Manager Zarrar Mushtaq and others.

Police officials said a citizen, Abdur Rehman, who was a resident of Sector A-8 in Baldia Town within the limits of the Saeedabad police station, was electrocuted to death near his residence on Monday.

The case was registered on behalf of the victim’s brother-in-law, Javed, who in his statement to the police said that electricity wires near the victim’s house had fallen during the rain after which residents of the area complained to the KE about it but no official of the power utility responded to the complaint.

The brother-in-law told the police that Abdur Rehman was electrocuted to death when he was opening the door of his house.

This is the third case registered against the power utility in the current month. The first case of the month was registered at the Paposh Nagar police station by the family of a man who had died of electrocution outside his residence.

On Monday night, an FIR was registered against the KE top management over the electrocution of three friends in the Defence area during the recent rain spell. The case was lodged by the father of one of the three deceased youths at the Darakshan police station against the KE for its alleged negligence which caused the deaths.

The victims, who were friends, included 28-year-old Talha Tanvir, 25-year-old Faizan Saleem and 20-year-old Hamza Tariq Butt. Hailing from Gujrat, all three lived together in a residential apartment in Defence and the tragedy occurred while they were going on a motorcycle to register a complaint with the KE over power outage in the area.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had also tried to have a case registered against the KE no his behalf but he was refused.

Man electrocuted to death

A 30-year-old man, Shakeel, son of Mir, was electrocuted to death in Agra Taj Colony in Lyari within the limits of the Chakiwara police station.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family for burial. Police officials said the man died when he received electric shocks while doing some electric work at his house. Further investigations are under way.