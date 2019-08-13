Funds allocated for setting up south Punjab secretariat: Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that nine new hospitals were being constructed in the province to improve the health infrastructure.

Presiding over a meeting at Commissioner’s Office to review the progress of 10 mega projects, he said that the budget of the health sector had been increased by 27 per cent and 10,000 new doctors had been recruited. He said that a rally would be taken out in Lahore on August 14 to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, who had been braving Indian tyranny for decades.

The meeting was attended by Minister Food Samiullah Chaudhry, Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood, Cholistan Development Authority Managing Director Rana Muhammad Saleem, Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed, District Police Officer Ameer Taimoor and Director Development Nousheen Malik.

Later, talking to newsmen during his visit to the Central Jail, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government was taking steps to solve the people’s problems and practical steps were being taken in this regard. He said that funds had been allocated for setting up the secretariat in south Punjab, which would become operational after consultations. The chief minister announced Rs 1 million grant for the Bahawalpur Press Club. He also announced relaxation of two months in the imprisonment of the Central Jail inmates. Earlier, on his arrival at the Central jail, a guard of honour was given to him by a smart contingent of police. He took round of various sections of the jail where he was briefed by the jail superintendent. He talked to jail inmates and asked about their problems.

SIALKOT: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the provision of the best health facilities to the masses was among his top most priorities. He said this while inspecting the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital during his brief visit to Sialkot on Eidul Azha (Monday). He said that the healthcare system would be improved further to facilitate the common patients.

The CM visited various wards of the hospital and distributed Eid gifts among the patients. Later, the CM inspected cleanliness situation on Commissioner Road, Paris Road, Railway Road and a number of other places. At the Civil Rest House in Sialkot Cantt, the CM had a meeting with the bereaved family of a martyred constable, Ansar Javed, who was recently killed in an encounter with the robbers. He paid rich tributes to the martyred cop and said that he would always be remembered for his bravery and dutifulness. Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Adviser on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, spokesperson to CM Shahbaz Gill, Commissioner Gujranwala Waqas Ali Mehmood, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Syed Bilal Haider, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Mustansar Feroz and others were also present.

APP adds from Sargodha: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the city and laid a floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

The CM, soon after his arrival, visited the Police Lines where the police presented him a guard of honour. The CM lauded the efforts of police in maintaining peace and highlighted the courage of martyrs’ families. He said that all-out effort would be made for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

The chief minister also visited Darul Aman and Darul Falah and met the inmates. He distributed gifts among them and announced Rs 100,000 Eidi from his pocket. The chief minister also checked cleanliness arrangements in different areas of the city. Minster for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi, MNA Amir Sultan Cheema, Spokesperson to CM Punjab Shahbaz Gill and others were also present.