‘14 August reminds us of the epic struggle’

Islamabad: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in his message on Independence Day said that 14 August reminds us of the epic struggle and firm resolve of our illustrious predecessors, who relentlessly pursued their sole objective of achieving a separate homeland.

“Many a hardship came their way but, rendering supreme sacrifices, they never flinched and ultimately reached their destination under the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. On this historic day, we pay rich tributes to our worthy forefathers for their sacrifices and salute our brave sons of the soil who have laid down their lives for the defence of motherland all along,” he said.

While celebrating this momentous occasion, he said we take great pride that, as a nation, we always stand united in every eventuality and never compromise on sovereignty even at the cost of our lives. Indeed, in our struggle for independence decades back, and today in our determination to preserve this hard-earned freedom, our indomitable will and unity are the strongest forts, which no one can ever conquer. Remember, we are a resilient nation gifted with immense potential to do miracles.

“I take this opportunity to thank all of you for your wholehearted support, love and respect for Pakistan Air Force, particularly in Operation Swift Retort to eliminate challenges faced in February this year. I would like to reassure you that, as always, PAF, in perfect synergy with Sister Services, will spare no effort for the defence of the motherland. We also stand by the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiri people. I assure you that PAF is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and manned with professionally sound personnel. May Allah Almighty grant us strength to discharge our duties to the best of our abilities and safeguard Pakistan in line with the expectations of our nation,” he added.