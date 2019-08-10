Hockey goalkeepers camp from 19th

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will establish goalkeepers coaching camp for grooming goalkeepers on modern scientific lines from August 19 here at National hockey stadium.

The camp to be attended by ten upcoming keepers is being set up in consultation with the Chairman national Selection Committee Manzoor Junior and Pak teams coach and manager, Kh Junaid, said a spokesman of the PHF.

The training will be imparted by former Olympian and goalkeeper Shahid All Khan. Following goalkeepers will attend, Mazhar Abbas, NBP, Waqar Younis, Wapda, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, SSGC, Amjad Ali, SSGC, M Waqar, Army, Akmal Hussain, Wapda, Ali Raza, Punjab, Rao Adil, Navy,Hafiz Ali Umair, SNGPL, Abdullah, MPCL.