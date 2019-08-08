Muslim world urged to raise voice against genocide in IHK

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) vice ameer Liaquat Baloch and Abdul Ghaffar Aziz have appealed to the Muslim world and organisations to come forward and mobilise public opinion across the world against genocide of Kashmiri Muslims in Held Kashmir and converting the Muslim state into another ‘Palestine’.

Bothe the leaders held meetings with different Muslim leaders and organisations in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia where they are currently visiting, says a JI spokesman on Thursday. Liaquat Baloch is in Makkah for performing Haj while Abdul Ghaffar is visiting Malaysia for meeting Muslim groups. They apprised the local people about the emerging situation in Held Kashmir.

Baloch presided over the meeting of the leaders of different political parties including PTI, PML-N, PPP, Muslim Conference and others whose leadership is also in Makkah. Baloch said China should play an effective role in resolving Kashmir crisis. He hoped Islamabad would start an aggressive campaign against Indian move without wasting time.

Ghaffar Aziz held meetings with members of Malaysian parliament, civil society and human rights organisations. He apprised four federal ministers of Malaysia about the latest situation in Kashmir and Pakistani stand on it. They said Malaysia would play an effective role in the protection of human rights in Kashmir.

traders: Business community Thursday welcoming the government’s decision to downgrade diplomatic relations, expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with India in the wake of New Delhi's move of revoking special status for Jammu and Kashmir said that this would hit India, not Pakistan due to latter’s low dependence on exports.

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated that Pakistani nation was united against the Indian aggression. He said the business community pledged their support to the armed forces in every situation and safeguard the geographical boundaries of the motherland. He termed the revoking of special status of Kashmir a mean act against the humanity by the Modi government. He added the special status was supported by the world community and after withdrawing it India committed defiance from the UN resolutions also.

He said India’s recent move in Kashmir was reflective of its discomfort towards growing global participation in CPEC and different other investment projects initiated in Pakistan. “International acknowledgment of Pakistan's relevance and its failure to corner Pakistan in the international community compelled India to dent Pakistan's interest in every possible manner,” he added.

Mian Kashif said the previous Indian governments did not want to highlight the Kashmir dispute at international level. However, the current situation has drawn the world attention to the longstanding un-resolved dispute between Pakistan and India, he added.

Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir had increased significantly after the extra-judicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.” “India has deprived more than 1.5 billion people of this region of peace and prosperity by refusing to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and its own promises,” he added.

He said international community should know that without solution of Kashmir durable peace is not possible so the world should interfere and resolve outstanding economic and security disputes including the Kashmir issue between both the arch rival Pakistan and India to fully exploit economic potential in the region.