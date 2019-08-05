Four promoted to BS-21; two transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding promotions, transfer and posting of following officers Monday. According to the notification, Secretary Environment Protection Salman Ijaz, member Board of Revenue Salim Hussain and Secretary Saleh Tahir have been promoted to BS-21 and upon promotion they have been directed to continue working on their existing positions while Punjab Liquidation Chairman Humayun Mazhar, upon promotion to BS-21, has been transferred and posted as member CMIT. Moreover, Additional Secretary Housing Syeda Malaika has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (technical) Food and Syed Mubashar Hassan (awaiting posting) as Additional Secretary Housing. Azhar Iqbal, PMO Shahbaz Sharif District Headquarters Hospital Multan, has replaced CEO Pakpattan Dr Rana Imtiaz Ahmad, who has been directed to report to primary & secondary healthcare department for further orders.