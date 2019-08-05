tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Harland and Wolff shipyard workers protest at the gates to the shipyard in Belfast on Monday. The iconic Belfast shipyard Harland and Wolff that built the Titanic is facing closure and could go into administration this week. The shipbuilder employed more than 30,000 people in the early 20th century, but now has only 130 workers.
