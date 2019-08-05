close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 6, 2019

Titanic

Business

AFP
August 6, 2019

Harland and Wolff shipyard workers protest at the gates to the shipyard in Belfast on Monday. The iconic Belfast shipyard Harland and Wolff that built the Titanic is facing closure and could go into administration this week. The shipbuilder employed more than 30,000 people in the early 20th century, but now has only 130 workers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business