Four dead in Gujranwala accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Four people were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, a tanker fell on a car while taking turn near Kangniwala. As a result, Nasreen, Fauzia and Muhammad Saeed died on the spot while Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries. In another incident, a speeding truck crushed to death motorcyclist Bilal at Chanda Qila. Meanwhile, the Aroop police on Sunday arrested six dacoits.
GUJRANWALA: Four people were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, a tanker fell on a car while taking turn near Kangniwala. As a result, Nasreen, Fauzia and Muhammad Saeed died on the spot while Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries. In another incident, a speeding truck crushed to death motorcyclist Bilal at Chanda Qila. Meanwhile, the Aroop police on Sunday arrested six dacoits.