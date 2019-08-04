Four dead in Gujranwala accidents

GUJRANWALA: Four people were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, a tanker fell on a car while taking turn near Kangniwala. As a result, Nasreen, Fauzia and Muhammad Saeed died on the spot while Muhammad Iqbal sustained injuries. In another incident, a speeding truck crushed to death motorcyclist Bilal at Chanda Qila. Meanwhile, the Aroop police on Sunday arrested six dacoits.