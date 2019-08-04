Indian troops martyr seven more youth in IHK

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Army has claimed to have martyred seven more youth in fresh incident of state terrorism in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).



Indian Army’s Srinagar based spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia, in a media interview, said that the youths were martyred in Keran area of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported. Meanwhile, with the recovery of two more bodies in the debris of a house after the 40-hour-long cordon and search operation in Pandoshan village in Shopian, the toll mounted to four. One victim has been identified as a non-local labourer. On the other hand, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of one martyred youth, Zeenatul-Islam Naikoo at his native Memmander village in Shopian district. The participants of the funeral raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans on the occasion.