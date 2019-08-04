close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 5, 2019

Mick Schumacher opens Formula 2 account

Sports

AFP
August 5, 2019

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Mick Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, on Sunday claimed his first Formula Two victory ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The German driver won the 28-lap ‘sprint’ race for Prema Racing after starting from pole position in a reverse grid race. He had finished eighth in Saturday’s full-length feature race. Schumacher, who is a member of Ferrari’s driver academy, finished 1.5 seconds ahead of Honda-backed Nobuharu Matsushita of Carlin. His previous best result was fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

“Amazing”, he said afterwards. “The car was great and thanks to the team for that. It wasn’t easy, but I am just really happy.” Schumacher is in his first season of Formula Two, the main feeder category of racing for Formula One.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports