Friendly policing

Islamabad : Effective policing measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to curb crime and ensure friendly police ecology in the city.

It was stated by SP (Rural Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal while addressing the people at ‘Open Kutchery’ held at Humak the area of Sihala police station. The ‘Open Kutchery’ was organised following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public.

The SP (Rural Zone) listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

Malik Naeem Iqbal urged the citizens to help police by identifying the anti-social elements in their surroundings and support police in its efforts to curb crime. He said effective policing is not possible without support of people and public cooperation.

The SP said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices. Strict action would be taken after complaints against them.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan ‘First Salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam) which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people. He said that complaints of the citizens against land grabbers were being focused and efforts are underway to curb drug peddling activities. The problems and complaints of the people in the area would be resolved on priority basis, he added.