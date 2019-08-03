PM Imran sends Rs10 bn defamation notice to TV anchor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has sent a defamation notice worth Rs10 billion to a TV anchor upon misleading propaganda about his personal life. Counsel for PM Imran Khan Babar Awan has sent a defamation notice worth Rs10 billion to the anchor upon immodest propaganda about PM’s personal life.

It has been said in the notice that no leniency will be showed regarding fake news about the prime minister.

"The anchor had made shameful claims about the personal life of Imran Khan and he also violated law and ethics after sitting on a private TV channel besides causing defamation to the reputation of the prime minister".

Babar Awan said that they will have to stop those violating laws. He added that he expects the anchor to defend his “indecent” claims in court.