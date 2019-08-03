Missing letters

My father sent me a letter with important official documents enclosed within, through the UMS postal service from Khuzdar to Hyderabad on July 22. It has been over a week since the letter was dispatched but it has not arrived yet. I am very surprised to see the post taking this much time even via the UMS service. I am regretting having asked my father to use the unreliable Pakistani postal service as I could have received it within two days via a private courier service.

The current state of the national postal service is as deplorable and unusable as it has been for many years. This government has changed nothing.

Alinawaz Rustamani

Hyderabad