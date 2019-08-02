Maryam seeks labourers’ help for Nawaz

OKARA: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz asked labourers to help her get former premier Nawaz Sharif released if they wanted cheap bread, roads and bridges.

In a short address to a crowd, she thanked people for welcoming her at Okara bypass.

Maryam also asked the people whether they voted for Imran Khan, which they denied. She said drag Imran Khan out of PM House. She asked them “would you march to Islamabad with me, they shouted ‘yes’. She also raised slogans in favour of local PML-N leaders.