PSP condemns petrol price hike

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday condemned and rejected the government's decision of Rs 5.1 per litre hike in the price of petrol.

He said the anti-public decisions would put additional financial burden on poor citizens, according to a statement. “Such moves will be tantamount to eliminate the poor, instead of poverty.”

He asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government to withdraw its decision, otherwise the inflation-hit consumers would lose their patience and then the government would be responsible for any untoward situation. He also deplored that the people had lost trust in the government.