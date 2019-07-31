DCs directed to visit sacrificial animals’ sale points

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal, directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to visit all sacrificial animals’ sale points to ensure drainage of expected rainwater and security arrangements.

He also directed LWMC, Livestock and Traffic Police to enhance personnel in markets regarding markets, size and importance.He said that 36 temporary animals markets were being established in whole Lahore Division, including seven in Lahore.

He said that electricity arrangements would be done to avoid even a single incident of electrocution in the markets. He said that from January 2019 to 31 July 2019, seven confirmed patients of dengue appeared in Lahore and two appeared in the month of July.

He said keeping in view the increasing number of animals, the area of market must be enhanced to bring comfort for sellers, purchasers and animals. He said polio eradication campaign was of prime importance and a must for making polio-free the districts of Lahore. He chaired a meeting regarding polio, dengue and Eidul Azha arrangements. All DCs, CEOs health authorities and the officials concerned attended the meeting.