Pak players advance in World Junior squash

ISLAMABAD: All six players have moved into the second round of the World Junior Individual Squash Championship that started at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday. Leading players Haris Qasim has been given bye in the first round while all others made it to the second round with ease.

Results: Haris Qasim (Pak) got bye; Noor Zaman (Pak) bt Bicknell Matt (Can) 11-4, 11-5, 9-11 and 11-5; M Farhan Hashmi (Pak) bt Mufti Maaz (Can) by 11-6, 11-9, 11-7; Hamza Sharif (Pak) bt Wipperfuerth Jan (Ger) 11-5, 11-5, 11-7; M Hamza Khan (Pak) bt Mavani Sayeed (Can) 11-5, 11-7, 14-12; Naveed Rehman (Pak) bt Penfold Joshua (Aus) 11-6, 11-7; 11-4.